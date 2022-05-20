OKLAHOMA CITY — The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust is marking the two-year anniversary of an Oklahoma law that raised the minimum age of sale for tobacco products from 18 to 21.
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill into law on May 20, 2020, five months after the federal Tobacco-Free Youth Act raised the legal age nationally.
Oklahoma lawmakers passed a state law that aligns with the federal law to help with enforcement and avoid confusion about the legal age.
Such policies are a critical tool for reducing the devastating impact of tobacco on overall health in Oklahoma. Numerous studies have shown that most tobacco users start before the age of 18, and nearly all start before the age of 26. Raising the minimum age of purchase for tobacco products is critical for combating nicotine addiction and saving lives.
Nearly 9 in 10 U.S. adult smokers started by age 18. Many transition to becoming daily smokers before turning 21, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
TSET Executive Director Julie Bisbee said raising the minimum age of purchase for tobacco products will save lives and reduce overall rates of tobacco use in Oklahoma.
“To combat the destructive impact of tobacco on our state’s health, we need to protect young people from becoming addicted to these deadly products,” she said. “Restricting access for those under 21 furthers our efforts to achieve a culture where youth reject the dangers of tobacco. Over time, Tobacco 21 will reduce rates of tobacco use and improve overall health in Oklahoma.”
A study commissioned by the Food and Drug Administration showed that increasing the minimum age of purchase for tobacco products could reduce rates of initiation by as much as 25 percent.
Federal and state Tobacco 21 laws may already be helping. The CDC has reported the number of middle and high school students who use any type of tobacco product decreased by more than 1.7 million from 2019 to 2020.
Funded by TSET, My Life My Quit is also guiding Oklahoma teens through the process of quitting tobacco. The free program offers live text support, web chat and phone coaching for teens ages 13-17. To sign up for services, teens can simply text “Start My Quit” to 36072 or visit MyLifeMyQuit.com.
