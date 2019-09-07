Chickasaw Nation Performing Arts has announced its 2019 tour production: “Try to Remember: A Musical Revue.” The show will begin at 7 p.m. today in the Ataloa Theater at East Central University’s Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center.
Since 2017, Chickasaw Nation Performing Arts has taken its annual musical on the road to share performance art with Chickasaw citizens and communities across the state. This year, the production will be a Broadway-musical revue, featuring a live orchestra underscoring selections from Broadway heavy hitters, such as “Into the Woods,” “Oklahoma!” and “Pippin.”
“We wanted to try something new and innovative,” said Natalie May, Chickasaw Nation performing arts manager. “This year, we wanted to do something that the people of Ada have not seen yet. I think they are in for a real treat.”
The focus of casting this show was vocal talent.
“We have the best of the best in this area of the production,” said Corey King, Chickasaw Nation performing arts director and director of the production. “This cast is stacked with talent.”
The cast is comprised of local talent, including May, King, Catie Caton, Haley Miller, Mika Hinson, Jamie Davis, Zach Garcia, Kelsey Howry, Casey Long, Mitchell Galbreaith, Katie Vallandingham and James Wallace.
“Try to Remember” will continue on to Tishomingo’s Murray State College Sept. 14 and finish in Ardmore at the Goddard Center Sept. 28.
For ticketing information, call the arts and humanities division at (580) 272-5520 or email Performance@Chickasaw.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.