Oklahoma based true crime podcast making waves with it’s expert guests.
Sirens: A True Crime Podcast aka The Sirens Podcast based in Tulsa, OK has hit 100,000 streams and downloads after changing its structure from just talking about true crime cases to interviewing true crime’s most prestigious experts and authors.
Raven Rollins, the host and creator of the show, is asking the experts questions every true crime fan wants to know, with guests including Victimologists, Criminologists, domestic violence experts, prosecutors, judges, forensic anthropologists, genetic genealogists, Detectives, paramedics, and of course true crime authors, like Kathryn Miles and Jarrett Adams, and is set for interviews with Sally Denton, Jax Miller and Kathy Reichs in August. Every expert on the show so far, save for authors, are Oklahomans.
The podcast was started by Raven Rollins, a native of Ada, Oklahoma, in 2019 and began with true crime tales from the Ada area and quickly gained popularity. The podcast has covered cases like Daniel Furr, Caitlin Wooten, Denise Haraway, Judy Hanson, and so much more.
They then expanded to cover Oklahoma cases in general, working with Oklahoma Cold Cases, and have expanded even further by taking on cases from the entire south.
What really stands out is their victim advocacy and calls to action to their listeners that includes: taking tips for cold cases in their anonymous tip box on their website, offering personal safety tips, and resources for victims of all sorts of crimes.
They break down and explain legalese so listeners know exactly what’s happening in the cases they talk about, including a special episode on the McGirt Ruling with a former tribal prosecutor.
Raven has even created a special episode requested by the course writer of Mid America Christian University’s Victimology class, Mandy McNeely, on case research and personal safety to share with students each year during class.
The podcast is now in it’s third season with close to 100 episodes and was recently invited to attend the True Crime Podcast Festival as guests in August to meet fans.
Raven is open for interview by contacting her at thesirenspodcast@gmail.com. Find out more info on all guests, crossover specials with other podcasts, and true crime authors on the show at www.thesirenspodcast.com.
