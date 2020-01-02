Both lanes of U.S. Highway 377 were closed Tuesday afternoon as firefighters worked to extinguish a semi trailer fire.
Ada and Union Valley firefighters worked to douse the blaze. No injuries were reported in the incident.
The cab of the vehicle, which appeared to be hauling sand or gravel, was completely destroyed by the fire, but the trailer portion was undamaged.
The fire started just after 2 p.m. It appears the driver was able to bring the vehicle to a stop on the shoulder of the highway and get out of the cab before being injured.
By 3 p.m., the roadway was opened as a wrecker rigged the damaged truck to be removed. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers investigated the incident, assisted by Pontotoc County Sheriff’s deputies and Pontotoc County Emergency Management.
