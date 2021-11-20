Trotters perform at area schools

Performers are: front row from left to right: Lacy Yoss, Stephanie Brogdon, Kyla Sims; second row from left to right: Kenadie Meyer, Hailey Brunet, Gracie Ragland, Maggie Cooper, Jacobe Jesśe, Brooklyn Nickel, Maggie Compton; back row from left to right: Madelyn Houge,Abigail Canada, Britleigh Estes, Cadence Tingle, Abigail Wheat. The team is coached by Shanna Shaw-McNutt

The Oklahoma Trotters are all about staying away from drugs. Recently, they went on tour to show students how not to give into peer pressure.

Trotters performed at the schools of Washington, Homer and Byng Elementary. They did routines and drug free skits to get the students engaged in staying away from drugs.

 If nobody guides the children away from drugs, then there will be massive consequences to our youth. The Oklahoma Trotters are drug free!

