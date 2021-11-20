Trotters perform at area schools

The Oklahoma Trotters are all about staying away from drugs. Recently, they went on tour to show students how not to give into peer pressure.
Trotters performed at the schools of Washington, Homer and Byng Elementary. They did routines and drug free skits to get the students engaged in staying away from drugs.
If nobody guides the children away from drugs, then there will be massive consequences to our youth. The Oklahoma Trotters are drug free!
