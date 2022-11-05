The Oklahoma Trotters recently went on their annual “Drug Free Tour.”
On October 28, 2022 they performed at New Bethel Elementary and Will Rogers Elementary.
“Our girls did so well performing for the students,” Abigail Mayo said. “It is always so fun watching the students’ excited faces as our girls show off their best tricks. For many of the girls on our team, it was their very first Drug Free Tour with the Oklahoma Trotters. The team worked very hard making up their skit and rehearsing everyday and after school to perfect their performance. The skit they made was about a girl who gets help for her friend and fellow peers who were vaping in a school bathroom, and trying to get her to vape as well.”
The Trotters are busy at creating their upcoming Christmas tour as well as their halftime performances.
For more information, contact coach Shanna Shaw-McNutt at Byng Public school.
