Trotters Goodwill Tour

The Oklahoma Trotters took their Goodwill Tour on the road Dec. 6.
The team had an opportunity to share their Christmas show with Byng sixth graders, Homer Elementary students, and the residents of McCall’s Chapel.
This was all of the performer’s first Goodwill tour except for the three oldest members.
Every year, the Trotters aim to spread holiday joy to our surrounding areas to make our town just a little brighter and merrier. This is a long standing tradition that continues to make fond memories for every Oklahoma Trotter as well as their audiences.
