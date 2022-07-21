Ada’s newest healthy food and drink place, Tropical Smoothie Café, held grand opening activities Wednesday at their store at 1400 Lonnie Abbott Boulevard.
Business in the lobby and drive-through was brisk.
“We had an amazing turnout today,” store manager Sierra McNair said. “Our guests were amazing, super-kind, and our staff did an amazing job. They kept up well for our first day.”
The new store offered free smoothies once a week for a year to the first 50 customers in the door Wednesday morning.
“We had an amazing turnout of people camping out last night as early as 9 p.m., set up with tents,” McNair said.
“We have 13 Tropical Smoothie Café stores, but this has possibly been one of the best grand openings ever,” district manager Kay Patel said. “The community has been so welcoming to us.
“Our goal overall with Tropical Smoothie,” Patel added, “is to provide the community with another healthy option of fast food; what we’re trying to provide is something lower in calories, really good for your body, really good nutrition, but still considered fast food. So we just want the community to know that we’re here, we want to serve them, and to tell them that if you eat better, you feel better.”
“We have a very big menu,” McNair said. “We have indulgent smoothies, which are a little sweeter with lots of fruit. We have healthy ones that have ingredients like kale, spinach, ginger. We have all kinds of protein; whey protein, pea protein. We have vitamin B12, collagen. You can basically build your own smoothie from our menu and fit it to your health lifestyle.”
The store also offers a wide selection of foods.
“We’ve got flatbreads, we have wraps, we have salads, quesadillas, grilled cheese.” Patel said.
“I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this team,” McNair added.
In addition to visiting the Ada location, customers can visit tropicalsmoothiecafe.com or call 580-559-2471 to place an order.
