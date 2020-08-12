Owners and guests used shovels to break ground on the new Tropical Rain Car Wash Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of Lonnie Abbott Industrial Boulevard.
Tropical Rain President and CEO Lonnie Folsom said this is the first car wash under the new brand.
“The facility is an automatic car wash,” Folsom said. “You pull your car into an express tunnel, you put it in neutral, and it’ll take your car on through.”
Folsom, who built similar facilities in Oklahoma City and Dallas, said Tropical Rain uses new technology.
“It’s all electric. There are no hydraulics,” Folsom said. “It’s all very slow-turning. It actually polishes the car as it comes through. So there are no hands on here at all. The tunnel will do it all. It will wax it, it will clean your tires, shine your tires. And it will blow-dry it on the way out.”
Folsom says the business, which he hopes to open within six-to-eight months, should employ seven to 12 people.
“If everything plays right, like the weather,” Folsom said, “we’re hoping it will be open in six months.
“We’re very kid-friendly, as you can tell from our logo. There will be cast-metal animals here. There will be animals in the tunnel, as well as bright lights, so that when the kids come through, they’ll enjoy it.”
The single-tunnel facility will be able to wash up to 120 cars per hour. Folsom added that there will be free vacuums for customers.
“We’re excited to have MacHill, a local construction company, do the work,” Folsom said. “We’re just glad to be here in Ada.”
The car wash will be in the currently empty lot between Mazzio’s and America’s Best Value Inn and Suites.
