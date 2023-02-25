Ada’s Boy Scout Troop 4 will be celebrating 100 years of scouting the weekend of March 3 to March 5. All past scouts, Scoutmasters and Assistant Scoutmasters, parents and friends of the troop are invited to attend the event. The troop has been chartered every year since 1922.
The Centennial fun begins on Friday, March 3 at 7:00 with a special showing of the classic movie “Follow Me Boys” at the McSwain Theatre. This event is open to the public. The 1966 movie is set in the 1930s and stars Fred MacMurray. The movie follows MacMurray’s character, Lem Siddons, as he starts and serves a lifetime as the scoutmaster of a boy scout troop. Admission to the movie, popcorn and a soft drink is only $5 and should be fun for the whole family.
On Saturday a “meet and greet” will take place from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church. A hotdog lunch will be served. Former scouts from all over the United States are planning to be at this event. It will be a great time for visiting, stories and catching up with friends.
The celebration will continue Saturday evening with a banquet featuring speakers from as many of the Troop’s 10 decades as possible and a Troop 4 traditional Chili Feed. The doors will open at 5:00 with serving to begin at 5:30. The menu will feature Chili, Stew, and homemade desserts.
On Sunday the event will conclude with a come and go open house at the home of Angus and Suzanne McFarlane.
Throughout the weekend participants can look through hundreds of old photographs, visit a mock campsite featuring tents from several eras, find their Eagle Ceremony pictures in the McFarlane’s scrapbooks, purchase T-shirts and a special edition Arbuckle Area Council Troop 4 Centennial Council Shoulder Patch (CSP).
The cost for Saturday is $10 and those planning to attend are encouraged to register and get more information via the Facebook page “Troop 4 Centennial Celebration” at https://bit.ly/Troop4Celebrates100
Those who are unable to attend are encouraged to send an email to Suzanne McFarlane at suzannedmcfarlane@gmail.com and bring everyone up to date about you: where you live, what you are doing these days, your family, are you involved in Scouting now, and your favorite memories of Troop 4. Those letters will be shared at the event and also posted on a website along with many pictures of the past 50 years and of the Centennial Event.
