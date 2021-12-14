Trinity Baptist Church to host Christmas in the Park

Trinity Baptist Church is hosting a Christmas celebration 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Wintersmith Park Lodge.
“Every year in the middle of December we have tried to do a ‘Christmas in the Park,’ A.K.A The Polar Express, and Trinity Baptist is in partnership with Cornerstone Kids Ranch,” David Gray of the Church said Thursday. “At Wintersmith Lodge we will have free hot chocolate, photos with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, and cookie decorating.”
Gray said that because the Kiwanis train is currently out of commission, they partnered with Dean Stone to provide hayrides around the park to see the lights.
“It’s a community event, totally free,” Gray added.
