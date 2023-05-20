OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s “really, really disappointing” that some legislators and tribal leaders are colluding to cut the state’s top executive entirely out negotiations involving key compact renewals, the governor said Friday.
Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday blamed tribal leaders, including those with the Choctaw and Chickasaw nations, for pressing behind-the-scenes for measures that would allow lawmakers to renew tobacco, motor fuel and car tag compacts without the governor’s blessing. The compacts expire Dec. 31.
House lawmakers earlier in the week shocked Stitt by unveiling legislation that would allow the existing compact agreements to be extended for five years — or until after he’s out of office. Stitt said he believed there was an agreement with the two tribes to begin compact re-negotiations in June.
Legislators though expressed concerns that compact discussions aren’t progressing, and they warned that failure to enter into new compacts would have an adverse impact on state coffers. They’re also watching the outcome closely because a number of tribes have compacts up for renewal next year.
“The governor had no idea about it,” Stitt said of the legislative plan. “So think about that, Oklahoma: The governor had no idea about something.”
Stitt and tribal leaders have been at odds since 2019, when Stitt incorrectly contended the state’s gaming compacts did not automatically renew. Tensions then continued to escalate as Stitt and the tribes butted heads over a variety of issues surrounding tribal sovereignty and criminal prosecutions.
Stitt fueled additional animosity after abruptly refusing to renew historic hunting and finishing compacts with the Choctaw and Cherokee nations that his predecessor, Mary Fallin, signed in 2015 and 2016.
Then last year, leaders with the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole nations – known as the Five Tribes – made an unprecedented and historic endorsement of Stitt’s Democratic challenger.
Under the existing tobacco compact, the state and tribes share tax revenue. Stitt said the state has to “wire” 50% of that tax back to the tribes.
Last year, Stitt said the state “wired” both tribes about $17 million, even though both operate some of the largest casinos in the country, have billions of dollars in their coffers, and fly around in private jets.
“I take it very seriously when we’re wiring money to an entity like that,” he said. “That’s taxpayer dollars that we want to make sure that we’re very prudent with. And, I want to make sure I understand that compact and make sure it’s fair for Oklahoma. That’s the way I’m always going to operate, thinking about the taxpayer and thinking about what’s best for four million Oklahomans.”
Stitt said he’s offered both tribes a one-year extension at the same 50-50 split. He said he’s not necessarily against renewing the compacts, but believes the language has to be updated because of the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling to protect businesses not owned by tribes.
But he also said the state doesn’t even really need a tobacco compact because federal law says a Native can buy tobacco from a tribe on tribal land tax-free.
“We have no argument with that, so I don’t know exactly why we have a compact [when we’re wiring] $17 million to these very, very large businesses,” Stitt said.
Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby said in a statement that the compacts have served Oklahoma and the tribal nations well.
“These carefully constructed agreements are the result of diligent efforts to balance the rights and responsibilities of tribal and state governments,” he said. “When we choose to work together, everyone benefits. We applaud the Oklahoma Legislature for leading on this issue.”
The Choctaw Nation declined to comment.
State Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, said Stitt could have opened negotiations at any time during the session, but he apparently hasn’t done so.
Stitt may have forgotten that the Legislature has the authority to also negotiate with tribes, though Luttrell added there wasn’t any intention to bypass the governor. Luttrell is a Cherokee citizen who co-chairs the Native American caucus.
He said no one really knows what happens if the compacts are allowed to lapse, other than “maybe they wouldn’t have to make any compensation to the state on their tobacco and fuel sales.”
In a statement, Chuck Hoskin Jr., Cherokee Nation principal chief, said Stitt has already allowed numerous compacts to expire, forfeiting millions of dollars and setting back tribal relations.
He said if the compacts aren’t extended, Oklahoma will lose out on stable revenue streams, and costly lawsuits and business disruptions will result.
“Much like when Gov. Stitt allowed hunting and fishing compacts to expire, tribes would respond by exerting our sovereignty, without intergovernmental cooperation,” Hoskin said. “But Cherokee Nation would much rather continue building up education, public safety, roads, and jobs in Northeast Oklahoma, not divert our focus to confrontation and litigation.”
Hoskin said legislative intervention is needed because, “Gov. Kevin Stitt has shown that he doesn’t want to work with tribes, even when it benefits the entire state.”
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the Senate has been in talks about extending the compacts, but for a period shortage then five years “so we can get our arms around what the real ramifications are.”
“Obviously it could have an adverse budget impact if we don’t get compacts renewed at some point,” Treat said.
He said a year-long extension would give lawmakers another year to determine whether the Legislature or the governor should tackle the compact negotiations.
“The governor has not been successful in trying to get those renewed with the terms that he’s offered,” Treat said. “I want to make sure that we’re working well with their tribal partners but we’re also upholding state interest on that.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.