ADA [ndash] Mildred Ruth Cooper, 80, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at a local hospital. Mildred was born on March 16, 1941, in Galey, Oklahoma to William Clyde and Gladys Blevins Bray. She was married to Dale Cooper, who preceded her in death in 1998. Mildred is survived by her son, Toby…