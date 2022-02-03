Triad Station welcomes three national companies to Ada's newest shopping center

Opening soon in Ada is the Triad Station at 1400, a retail commercial shopping triplex that will house three different retail locations for nationally recognized companies: T- Mobile, Great Clips, and Tropical Smoothie Café.
The 2500 square foot center, which will be fully operational in March, was conceived and constructed by Ada contractor Scott Sweeney through his construction company Tribal Delta, LLC. Located on the north side of Lonnie Abbott Boulevard in Ada, Sweeney’s contemporary architecture building expands the retail opportunities in Ada’s fastest growing commercial corridor.
For manufacture of the pre-engineered metal building, Sweeney chose Indaco Metals, a Shawnee-based metal-building company. “Indaco has been a leader in designing and manufacturing quality metal buildings since 1995,” said Sweeney, who collaborated with the company’s engineers to create the attractive, spacious, and innovative triplex.
“Each third of the building will be uniquely fitted to provide a comfortable, convenient, and efficient retail experience,” Sweeney added.
Worldwide T-Mobile provides wireless voice, messaging, and data services and operates the second largest wireless network in the U.S. market with over 95 million customers, reaching 98 percent of Americans.
Great Clips operates 4,400 hair-salon locations across the United States and Canada with 30,000 stylists. The company, founded in Minneapolis two decades ago, is known for its no-appointment, no-frills salons that provide professional-quality haircuts at affordable prices. Its most recent innovation is the industry’s first real-time check-in application, allowing customers to check wait times and add their names to the wait list before they visit the salon.
Tropical Smoothie Café was founded 25 years ago in Florida and now operates in over one thousand locations in the United States, offering smoothies, sandwiches, wraps, salads, flat breads, bowls, and breakfast items. Its popular smoothie drinks are made by blenderizing icy fruit and vegetables in a fruit or dairy based liquid base to create a simple, delicious, and healthful shake-like consistency drink.
Oklahoma Heritage Bank collaborated with Sweeney and Tribal Delta in developing the construction financing and in providing a credit facility for long-term financial structure of the commercial project. OHB Board Chairman Darryl Fisher commended Sweeney’s vision and team approach, “Working with Scott from his first entrepreneurial imagining to the solid architectural achievement of Triad Station has been a real delight and satisfaction for all of us at OHB.”
Previous construction-management experience with the Chickasaw Nation led Sweeney, a lifelong Ada resident, to establish his locally owned Tribal Delta, LLC seven years ago.
He had returned to Ada acer a stint in the United States Army which included two active-duty deployments in Iraq and Kuwait. When he left the Army in 2005, he returned to Ada to attend East Central University, where he earned mention on the President’s Honor Roll.
In 2016 he married Caroline Van Horn (daughter of Brian and Christine Van Horn of Ada); they have two children: Olivia 3 years and Jack Rufus 2 months.
A Grand Opening of all three Triad facilities is planned for late February.
“Every construction project has challenges and opportunities, great and small,” Sweeney said. “Coming together in our hometown of Ada, the Tribal Delta teams and the Oklahoma Heritage Bank teams, working together, have overcome unforeseen obstacles to craft disciplined solutions that are now leading us to complete Triad Station at 1400 in a timely and professional result that will serve our friends and neighbors for generations to come.”
