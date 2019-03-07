Tri County sets board meeting for Tuesday By Jennifer Covington | Tri County Oklahoma 9 hrs ago Tri County Board of Directors will hold a Special Board Meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Coalgate City Hall, 3 S. Main St. in Coalgate. For more information, call Carolyn Hill at 580-310-9300. Tags Tri County Board Board Meeting Coalgate City Hall Director Carolyn Hill COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries WYNN, Emmitt Jan 20, 1961 - Dec 14, 2018 HARRIS, Earline Jan 26, 1922 - undefined, 2019 CARTER, Kolton Jul 11, 2013 - Feb 28, 2019 FRAZIER, Virgie` Jul 4, 1953 - Feb 27, 2019 REILING, Jim Sep 3, 1946 - Mar 3, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCity denies rezoning request for Wendy'sMan held without bond in kidnapping, child endangerment caseLady Cougars welcome new head coach'Constitutional carry' in OklahomaNew report cards show mixed results for Ada schoolsMcCortney bill aims to help uninsured OklahomansAdvancing measures would give governor sweeping new powersAda man dies in motorcycle accidentCity OKs land purchase between JA Richardson Loop and airportArea educators named finalists in statewide 'Excellence in Education Awards' Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Obituaries WYNN, Emmitt Jan 20, 1961 - Dec 14, 2018 HARRIS, Earline Jan 26, 1922 - undefined, 2019 CARTER, Kolton Jul 11, 2013 - Feb 28, 2019 FRAZIER, Virgie` Jul 4, 1953 - Feb 27, 2019 REILING, Jim Sep 3, 1946 - Mar 3, 2019
