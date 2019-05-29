ADA [ndash] Services for Linda Sue Kirby, 70, of Ada are at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Bud Ross will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. today at Criswell Funeral Home. Ms. Kirby passed away F…
STRATFORD [ndash] Services for Elmer Ray Baggerly Jr., 82, of Stratford are at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Earl Hood will officiate. Burial will follow at Midland Cemetery near Vanoss. Mr. Baggerly passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at a Norman hospital.
