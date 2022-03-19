Tri County Board of Directors
Regular Board Meeting
Tuesday, April 12, 2022 @ 9:30 AM
Irving Community Center
Oklahoma Room
530 W 5th St.
Ada, OK 74820
ALLEN [ndash] Jimmy Scott Coody, 41 of Allen, Oklahoma passed away Wednesday, March 16th, 2022 in Allen. A wake will be held at his residence Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his residence in Allen. Graveside services will be held at 1 PM on March 21, 2022, at Keel Cemetery in Coalgate, Oklahoma…
ADA [ndash] Memorial services for Charlyce Ann Klepper, 83, of Ada will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at Rosedale Cemetery, Susan Ayres will officiate. Dr. Klepper passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Ada. She was born October 27, 1938, in Ada, OK to Ralph Lawrence and Emi…
ADA [ndash] Services for James (Jim) Farley Speed will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17 at the Morris Memorial Baptist Church in Ada, Oklahoma. Revs. Dustin Felcman and Gary Jamar will officiate. Burial at Rosedale Cemetery in Ada will follow immediately after the services. A visitation w…
