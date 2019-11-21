Eric Swanson is the City Hall and general assignment reporter for The Ada News. He spent 15 years working at the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kansas, before joining The Ada News’ staff in 2012.
ADA [ndash] Carolyn Leslie, 52, of Ada passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Ada. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Temple Baptist Church in Gainesville, Texas. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Swan Hill Cemetery in Ada.
ADA [ndash] Services for Paul Edward Ingram, 85, of Ada are at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Ingram passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at an assisted living center in Clinton. He was born Jan. 11, 1934, at Stroud to Homer and Addie May Bottoms Ingram. He married L…
