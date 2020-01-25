Tri County board meeting set for Feb. 11 By Tri County Indian Nations Eric Swanson Author email Jan 25, 2020 1 hr ago The Tri County Board of Directors will have its regular meeting at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Chickasaw Cultural Center, 867 Cooper Memorial Drive, Aaittafama Room B, Sulphur. For more information, please call Carolyn Hill at 580-310-9300. Tags Tri County Board Board Meeting Director Meeting Sulphur Chickasaw Cultural Center Carolyn Hill Eric Swanson Eric Swanson is the City Hall and general assignment reporter for The Ada News. He spent 15 years working at the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kansas, before joining The Ada News’ staff in 2012. Author email Follow Eric Swanson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries CUSHMAN, Charles Jun 14, 1936 - Jan 24, 2020 CASSELL, David Jul 1, 1945 - Jan 23, 2020 CALVIN [ndash] David Jackson Cassell, 74, of Calvin passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his home. Services are pending at this time. PIPER, Brian May 1, 1988 - Jan 17, 2020 WELBORN, Orange Jun 4, 1953 - Jan 13, 2020 HARDIN, Naomi May 23, 1931 - Jan 20, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: No gun involved in Walmart arrestDollar General in Konawa closes without explanationAda man armed with knife charged in Walmart theftOne injured in two-vehicle crash on cloverleafCrash injures two on SH 3 near StonewallEaton reaches milestone on special nightAda Schools to see $149,270 reduction in state aidNew Roff gym to host first games ThursdayAda attorney sworn in to state bar's Board of GovernorsAllen boys pull away from Silo Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
