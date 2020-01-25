The Tri County Board of Directors will have its regular meeting at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Chickasaw Cultural Center, 867 Cooper Memorial Drive, Aaittafama Room B, Sulphur.

For more information, please call Carolyn Hill at 580-310-9300.

Tags

Eric Swanson is the City Hall and general assignment reporter for The Ada News. He spent 15 years working at the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kansas, before joining The Ada News’ staff in 2012.

Recommended for you