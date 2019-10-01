ADA [ndash] Graveside services for Ora Mae Byers, 98, of Ada are at 11 a.m. today at Rosedale Cemetery. Bro. Dan Cusher will officiate. Mrs. Byers passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at her home. She was born Aug. 5, 1921, in Temple to Joseph Martmore and Ira Lee Stewart Payne. She attended …
STONEWALL [ndash] Graveside services for Curtis Dale Whittington, 74, of Stonewall are at 1 p.m. Monday at the Highland Cemetery in Stonewall. The Rev. Kenny Morrison will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Criswell Funeral Home. Mr. Whittington passed away Th…
INDIANAPOLIS [ndash] Graveside services for Sally Ann Cooksey, 73, of Indianapolis and formerly of Ada are at 11 a.m. Monday at Rosedale Cemetery. The Rev. Brian Matthews will officiate. Sally Ann Cooksey was born Oct. 8, 1945 in Holdenville to T.J. "Bill" Cooksey and Vesta Sanders Cooksey. …
