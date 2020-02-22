The Tri County Board of Directors’ next regular board meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. March 10 at the Choctaw Tribal Field Office, 103 E. California in Coalgate.
Tri County board announces March meeting
- By Tri County Indian Nations
