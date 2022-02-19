Over the past year, a local business owner has seen her product explode in popularity. Treats by Roxy matches food with art.
“I make pretty food. I make food fun,” Roxanne Thompson, who owns and operates Treats by Roxy, said recently. “I started doing this just for my friends and families, like when they had parties or get-togethers or if someone needed something cool to take to work.”
Thompson’s product is in a box which contains meats, cheeses, crackers, fruit, and more, all carved, cut or folded to look beautiful. Thompson also produces board and trays of her creations.
“I posted one day (on social media) because I had extra food from what I bought for some of my friends,” she said. “I said to myself, ‘Oh, a couple more of my friends can pick on up.’”
Thompson said her product gained instant popularity by word-of-mouth.
“It kinda blew up,” she said. “One of my kid’s teachers shared it, and the next thing I knew, I had 36 orders for Valentine’s weekend (in 2021.)”
Thompson said she enjoys delivering her product.
“I think it’s fun to meet the people and say hi, and see their faces when they see the colors and the flavors of the food,” she added. “So that’s really important to me, knowing who I am dealing with.”
Thompson described some of the foods she creates.
“I deal with fresh fruits, salami and other deli-type meats, different jams and marmalades, honeys, nuts,” she said. “I started doing roasted garlic, everybody is loving the roasted garlic. It’s all made with love.”
In October 2021, Treats by Roxy was selected as Best New Business in The Ada News’ annual Reader’s Choice.
Those wishing to order can find Treats by Roxy is on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.