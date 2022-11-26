Hayes Elementary School recently received $5,000 worth of children’s books from the Connor Treat Memorial Fund.
Teachers from Hayes were able to select from a variety of books, according to the needs of their students and classrooms.
Connor Treat, who passed away in December 2020, was an avid reader and could often be found immersed in a book.
“The Treat family wishes to again thank the numerous and loving donors who made this possible,” Taylor Treat, Connor’s sister, said. “Their generosity not only allows Connor’s legacy to live on, but will hopefully contribute to and inspire another generation of enthusiastic readers.”
