The Pontotoc County Treasurer’s Office has extended the deadline for making ad valorem tax payments until April 30 and will waive penalties and interest on payments that come in by the deadline.
The extension applies only to people who paid the first half of their ad valorem taxes before Jan. 1, according to information from the treasurer’s office. Anyone who did not pay the first half on time will continue to acquire interest as always, at the rate of 1.5% per month, until that payment is made.
The treasurer’s office is closed to the public, but it is still open for business from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays. People who have questions may call the office at 580-332-0183.
The office wants to help people in any way possible, treasurer Paula Hall said in an email to The Ada News.
“Many taxpayers have already sent in their second-half payment, which will go a long way in helping the local schools and other entities continue to pay their obligations,” she said.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd have asked county treasurers across the state to move the deadline to April 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a letter from the County Treasurers’ Association of Oklahoma. State law allows county treasurers to waive penalties and interest in cases where the taxpayer shows that those penalties were incurred through no fault of the taxpayer.
