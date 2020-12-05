OKLAHOMA CITY - The holiday season is in full swing, and with an increased shift to online shopping expected this year, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel is encouraging all Oklahomans to consider opening or gifting to their child’s or grandchild’s Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan account at Oklahoma529.com.
According to Forbes, online holiday shopping is expected to increase by 25-35% from November 2020 to January 2021 and around 62% of adult shoppers are expected to do their holiday shopping online.
“OCSP makes it easy to contribute online,” said McDaniel. “Oklahoma parents and grandparents can create or add to an account through the website, increasing their loved ones’ opportunities to attend college and reduce future debt.”
And now until the end of the year, any OCSP account created with $25 or more with recurring contributions of $25 or more set up for at least 3 months will receive a $25 match.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the student loan debt crisis was only growing. Now, according to CNBC, the student loan balance is expected to increase to $2 trillion by 2022 with one in four borrowers behind on payments already.
“As we work to address the growing student loan debt problem, it is crucial for families to begin saving for their child’s future education now,” added McDaniel. He also noted that the less student loan debt graduates have to pay, the easier it becomes to start a business or buy a home.
Parents, grandparents, relatives or friends who are U.S. residents and are at least 18 years old may open an OCSP account on behalf of a beneficiary, and the minimum initial contribution is only $25. Once an account is open, anyone can contribute, making an OCSP account a great gift idea for all family and friends.
Contributions to an Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan may qualify for a state tax deduction up to $20,000 for joint filers and up to $10,000 for single filers. Plus, taxpayers can carry forward larger gifts into subsequent years. Limitations apply.
For more information about the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan or to open an account, go to www.oklahoma529.com or call (877) 654-7284.
