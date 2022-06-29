The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and Oklahoma Department of Transportation issued a traffic advisory Monday warning travelers to expect reduced speed limits and closed lanes on some interstates, state highways and turnpikes Thursday through July 4. The construction-related changes could affect people traveling for the holiday weekend.
AAA Oklahoma said it projects more than 510,000 Oklahomans will travel 50 miles or more during the Independence Day holiday weekend and most – more than 80% – will drive to their destinations in spite of paying more at the pump.
“The volume of travelers we expect to see over Independence Day is likely to be the highest for summer holidays since 2019,” AAA Oklahoma spokesperson Leslie Gamble said. “Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it’s not tapering off. People have made their plans and despite it costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much-needed vacation.”
Turnpikes
I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike – intermittently narrowed to one lane each direction between mile marker 62 at Sterling and mile marker 80, US-81/US-277 in Chickasha, Comanche/Caddo/Grady counties for pavement rehabilitation.
I-44/Turner Turnpike – speed reduced to 45 miles per hour at State Highway 66 in Tulsa for bridge construction. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.
John Kilpatrick Turnpike – eastbound ramp closed at US-77/Broadway Extension through May for new ramp construction.
Indian Nation Turnpike/State Highway 375 – narrowed to one lane near mile marker 38, State Highway 43, Daisy, Atoka County for bridge repairs.
Highways
I-35 – narrowed to one lane each direction from mile marker 230, West Braman Road, to mile marker 221, US-177 in Braman through the summer.
I-35 – narrowed to one lane each direction at mile marker 214 for bridge replacement over US-60 in Tonkawa, Kay County, for bridge replacement and resurfacing.
I-35 – intermittently narrowed each direction between mile marker 74, Kimberlin Road and mile marker 72, SH-19 in Pauls Valley, Garvin County, for pavement reconstruction.
I-35 – narrowed to one lane each direction 3 miles north of mile marker 8, State Highway 153, between Marietta and Thackerville, Love County, for bridge reconstruction.
I-40 – narrowed to one lane each direction between mile marker 221, State Highway 27, and mile marker 227, County Rd. N3830, near Okemah, Okfuskee County, for pavement reconstruction.
I-40 – narrowed to one lane each direction between SH-152 mile marker 23, State Highway 152, and mile marker 20, US-283 near Sayre, Beckham County, for bridge work.
I-40B – narrowed to one lane each direction at mile marker 66, east of US-183, over the Washita River in Clinton, Custer County, for bridge work.
I-40 – intermittently narrowed to one lane each direction between mile marker 53, SH-44, and mile marker 61, Haggard Road, near Foss, Washita County for resurfacing.
I-44 – narrowed to one lane each direction at mile marker 45, State Highway 49, just north of Lawton-Fort Sill, Comanche County, for bridge rehabilitation.
I-40 – narrowed to one lane each direction between mile marker 270, Texanna Rd./Porum Landing, and mile marker 278, US-266/State Highway 2, near Warner, McIntosh County, through fall 2022 for bridge and pavement rehabilitation.
I-40 and US-69 – intermittently narrowed west of mile marker 264, US-69 B in Checotah, McIntosh County, for interchange improvements.
US-69 – narrowed to one lane each direction between SH-9 and Eufaula, McIntosh County, for reconstruction.
US-69 is narrowed to one lane each direction south of US-270 in McAlester, Pittsburg County, for surface and bridge work.
US-70 – intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction through Valliant, McCurtain County, for resurfacing.
US-270 – narrowed to one lane each direction between Oakwood and State Highway 51 in Dewey County for pavement work.
US-59/US-412 – narrowed to one lane each direction between the Cherokee Turnpike and the Arkansas state line near West Siloam Springs, Delaware County, for resurfacing.
State Highway 1 – narrowed to one lane each direction with intermittently shifted lanes between SH-3 and County Road 1566 near Ada, Pontotoc County, for reconstruction.
State Highway 33 – narrowed east of US-270 near Watonga, Blaine County, to the Kingfisher County line for pavement reconstruction.
State Highway 9 – narrowed in both directions near Keota, Haskell County, for resurfacing.
State Highway 31 – narrowed to one lane over Salt Creek near Coalgate, Coal County, for road work.
State Highway 44 – narrowed to one lane in Foss, Washita County, over Turkey Creek for bridge reconstruction.
State Highway 51 – closed and detoured near State Highway 51A for bridge work over Gypsum Road near Southard, Blaine County.
State Highway 85A – narrowed to one lane each direction in Bernice, Delaware County for bridge work over Horse Creek.
US-412/Cimarron Turnpike – narrowed to one lane at mile marker 16, US-177, and at mile marker 48, State Highway 99, for toll booth work.
State Highway 33 – narrowed to one lane each direction near State Highway 18 in Cushing, Payne County, for pavement replacement.
State Highway 51 – narrowed to one westbound lane and wide loads are restricted between Ninth Street in Yale, Payne County, and State Highway 18 for pavement reconstruction.
State Highway 99 – narrowed to one lane near Cleveland, Pawnee County, over the Arkansas River on the Pawnee/Osage county line for bridge replacement.
US-60 – narrowed intermittently between Pawhuska and Bartlesville near Osage Hills State Park in Osage County for reconstruction.
US-60B – narrowed to one lane each direction near Ponca City over Bois D’Arc Creek in Kay County for bridge work.
US-177 narrowed to one lane each direction between I-40 and Shawnee, Pottawatomie County, for resurfacing.
State Highway 33 – closed at State Highway 74 near Crescent and State Highway 74F near Cashion in Logan County for widening and resurfacing.
OTA and ODOT offices will be closed July 4. For daily traffic advisories visit www.odot.org and follow @OKDOT on Twitter and Facebook. For turnpike information, contact the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at www.pikepass.com and follow @OKTurnpike on Twitter and Facebook. The Drive Oklahoma mobile app combines real-time traffic flow and road closure data as drivers travel on Oklahoma highways, interstates and turnpikes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.