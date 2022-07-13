The Oklahoma Transportation Commission voted to approve the state Turnpike Authority’s plans to expand toll roads Monday, save for one commissioner who dissented based on a civil engineer’s analysis.
OTA plans to construct two toll roads in Norman: one in the Lake Thunderbird Watershed from Interstate 40 to Purcell, and another to run along Indian Hills Road to connect to I-40.
The authority’s engineers and those on staff at the Oklahoma Department of Transportation have said growing population and heavy truck traffic mean that increasing the number of toll roads is important for public safety on highways and interstates.
The commission voted Monday despite the fact that the District 3 commission seat has not been permanently filled. The seat, left open by U.S. Senate candidate T.W. Shannon, accounts for Norman and several counties south of Oklahoma City that would be impacted by the turnpike plan.
Dr. Amy Cerato, a civil engineer at the University of Oklahoma, delivered a written analysis of traffic patterns, route alternatives and upcoming projects that she said would relieve congestion on Interstate 35. She argued the state ignored past transportation studies, exaggerated assessments and isn’t adhering to the Law of Induced Demand with the turnpike plan.
District 2 Commissioner James L. Grimsley cast the lone “no” vote in the 7-1 decision to approve the proposed toll routes at the meeting. He sided with Cerato, whom he said is qualified enough to testify as an expert witness in a court of law.
“Her opinion and comments resonate with me very much because it matches my own observations,” Grimsley said. “I don’t think it’s a tenable future where we build highways with really no limits on that, because we’re running $50-$60 million a mile. That’s not sustainable, and then we have to turn around and maintain those.”
At the top of Grimsley’s concerns were residents, whose private property rights “weighed more on” him than any other issue.
“The most important thing is, as a member of this commission, we represent the public,” Grimsley said. “We do not represent ODOT. We represent and protect the interest of the public, and one of the strong values I brought with me is property rights. I do believe in the sanctity of private property rights, and I also believe that something like eminent domain should be exceedingly difficult for the government. It is not something we should speed up.”
OTA spokeswoman Brenda Perry said the vote was necessary because those routes will intersect with some state highway systems.
It was a routine decision that left residents who attended the meeting in tears.
“At least one person had the courage to actually take the time to understand the situation and learn something, become educated and speak up,” Linda Barry said as she choked back tears. “It’s pitiful that there’s so much control in a handful of appointed people that make decisions that are obviously not qualified. They’re so smug about it.”
Barry added that she and her husband will likely lose a portion of their property, which she fears will mean the property value will plummet. Barry worries the market value will drop.
“We’re never going to be able to sell our house,” Barry said. “We’re stuck there forever. Everything we worked our whole lives for. It would be different if it was justified ... fair compensation doesn’t mean, take my property I’ve worked for 30 years, spent my life paying off so we can have that safety net. Now I can’t sell it for what it was worth. I promise you, the value is not going to go up.”
Linda Mendoza said she opposes the turnpike plan because it would take property from friends of hers and it would change the nature of lands that are home to wildlife.
“Nature means a lot to me,” she said. “It’s a violation of civil rights, as far as I’m concerned. The idea that some of our own people can come in and take away our homes from our families? It’s not a junk land.”
Cerato’s argument
Cerato argued in a packet delivered to the commission last week that state transportation officials have ignored a 2000 report on U.S. Highway 69.
She stated that more trucks use the highway to avoid I-35 from Texas through Durant to save 70 miles.
“The Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act (ISTEA) of 1991 specifically authorized the highway be upgraded and made a part of the interstate highway system,” Cerato wrote. “In 1999, the Oklahoma Transportation Authority (formerly and currently the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority), spent $190K on a preliminary study of the highway to determine if a parallel tollway, upgrading the existing highway as a state-supported road or building toll lanes alongside the existing state highway 69 would be the most feasible.”
Cerato alleged an upcoming federal highway project, “Ports to Plains Corridor,” would divert truck traffic and span from Mexico to Laredo, Texas, and Lubbock through the Oklahoma panhandle to Canada.
“We do not need turnpikes to displace hundreds of Oklahomans when the Federal Government is funding the expansion of an existing corridor that will better serve traffic needs,” Cerato wrote.
ODOT Chief Engineer Brian Taylor told the commission the federal project will be decades down the road before it’s built and that the distance from Oklahoma City — 250 miles west — will not significantly impact traffic on I-35.
The Transcript requested a copy of the report on U.S. 69 following the commission meeting, but Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz told The Transcript he could not speak to the report.
“I’ve looked at a lot of reports, I don’t know that I could speak to any issue in that,” he said.
Gatz said while studies on the loop system go back to the 1980s, the most recent report to support the east Norman toll road, or Outer Loop, is from 2006.
During a press conference, Gatz said he welcomed the Ports to Plains project, and numerous others such as improvements to U.S 69, emerging rapid bus transit and further commuter rail to solve the traffic congestion problems in the state. Freight traffic is increasing on 69, I-35 and other highways across the state, he said.
“I think there is no [one] magic bullet that’s going to solve the traffic problems we’re going to experience going forward,” Gatz said. “I think it is in an ‘all of the above’ approach.”
Cerato also took aim at traffic models ODOT and OTA have used to justify the toll roads in her report. She provided graphs and a detailed model that challenged the agencies’ assumptions as “significantly exaggerated.”
District 8 Commissioner Robert Peterson asked Taylor about Cerato’s traffic analysis, which claimed transportation engineers “way over estimated” congestion.
Taylor told the commission he had complete confidence in the presentation he made last month.
“That data that we use is public data, off an open and transparent system that the public uses,” Taylor said. “It’s our most accurate information.”
He said calculations were done according to the Highway Capacity Manual, “the authority on all matters capacity related.”
Gatz later told a room full of reporters of his confidence in his staff’s ability to make decisions based on traffic projections that are “unfathomable.”
“I’ll tell you that they’ve considered all the things that I think are necessary and again, I’ve got confidence in the recommendations that they’re bringing forward in light of all the different studies,” he said.
Cerato also argued transportation engineers have failed to adhere to the Law of Induced Demand and the practice of managing congestion rather than building additional highway systems. The theory is widely accepted and used to implement congestion controls like toll lanes added to or built on existing highway systems to disrupt congested lanes.
High occupancy toll lanes are installed and drivers digitally tolled a higher or lower rate depending on congestion.
Taylor said the solution is toll roads.
