Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.