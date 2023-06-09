Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Work continued this week on construction of the new Kiwanis train tracks in Wintersmith Park.

Work continued this week on construction of the new Kiwanis train tracks in Wintersmith Park. The train has been a part of Ada since 1958.

The new train is in storage, awaiting completion of the tracks later this year.

