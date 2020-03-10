Train speeds set to double Wednesday

City officials announced Monday that Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad intends to double train speeds through Ada beginning Wednesday, from 20 to 40 mph.
Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher said in a release Monday the city was informed BNSF would post flagmen at every railroad crossing in Ada Wednesday as part of a “test run” to make sure all runs smoothly with the speed increase.
Bratcher said BNSF officials told the city train speed would increase from 20 to 40 mph Wednesday, and if all goes according to plan, the railroad will begin running trains through Ada at 30 mph thereafter, slowly increasing speeds until the trains reach 40 mph on a regular basis.
Residents are advised to obey all traffic safety signs and signals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.