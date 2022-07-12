A Burlington Northern train has blocked traffic all across Ada Tuesday afternoon and there is no timetable to get it moved according to City of Ada Public Information officer Lisa Bratcher.
"It's blocked every stop in Ada which is horrible because it's 5 o'clock," Bratcher told The Ada News shortly after 5 p.m.
The Ada News checked out several crossing points and long lines of vehicles were turning around to find a way to get around the stranded train.
Bratcher said several cars came apart, forcing the train to come to a halt during rush hour traffic.
"Some of their rail cars came undone so (the train) can not continue," Bratcher said. "They have crews on-site to work on it, but they have no estimation when it will be fixed."
No injuries were suffered during the stoppage.
"No people were involved. No one was hurt," Bratcher said.
