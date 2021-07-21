A train collided with a semi tractor trailer hauling oil field equipment Wednesday morning at the intersection of Mississippi and Arlington, also known as Crazy Corner.
The Burlington Northern Santa Fe train was northeast bound approaching the intersection when a semi towing a flatbed trailer carrying oil field equipment reportedly entered the intersection southbound, where it was struck by the lead engine of the train. The semi separated from its trailer and continued south, striking an eastbound pickup which was towing a trailer with a livestock feeder on it.
Witnesses reported hearing the train's horn and observed signal lights.
The oil field machinery left the flatbed trailer due to the collision, landing upright blocking all lanes of Mississippi north of the railroad tracks.
The driver of the semi was transported by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada with non-life-threatening injuries.
The intersection remained closed into the afternoon as officials worked to remove the equipment.
The Pontotoc County Emergency Management issued a statement shortly after the accident, stating, "Due to an accident involving a train at Arlington and Mississippi, traffic is backed up at train crossings from Mississippi to the west in Ada. Please avoid railroad crossings in west Ada if at all possible."
