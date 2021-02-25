A trailer house with an attached garage on County Road 1560 in the Latta area burned Tuesday evening.
The residence was reportedly vacant at the time of the fire.
"We had been on a grass fire in that same area earlier yesterday," Ada Fire Department Captain Lance Haines said. "The fire got into the trailer earlier in the day. We extinguished that fire, and about an hour later, we were called to that same trailer again."
By the time firefighters arrived the second time, the back end of the trailer was fully engulfed in flames.
"Once we were able to find a fire hydrant and we got a water supply," Haines said, "we were able to do an interior attack and extinguish the main body of the fire."
Smoke was visible in the late evening sky for over a mile.
"After that, it was a very extensive salvage and overhaul due to the roof collapsing," Haines added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.