Trail of Lights seeking non-profit organizations to work

The City of Ada and the Trail of Lights Committee are accepting applications for non-profit organizations to work the Trail of Lights November 24 through December 31, 2020.
In return, the non-profit organization will receive 20% of the profits of the donations accepted on the evening that you work. We are only accepting the first 30 non-profit organizations that submit their application to the City of Ada.
Fill out the application to sign up your non-profit organization to be in a lottery to work the donation booth for the Trail of Lights at Wintersmith Park. By registering your organization, you are agreeing to send a representative to a lottery drawing on Monday, November 9 at 6:00 p.m. at the Pontotoc Technology Center at 601 W. 33rd in Ada in Room 410. Come in Entrance C. At that meeting each organization will randomly draw to work a specific night at the park.
Each organization will have the opportunity to work at least one night during the holiday season before December 26. Your organization can sign up to work more than one night, (one night guaranteed from November 24 through December 25). Each nonprofit organization will work a 3.5 hour shift for one evening. There must be at least two adults (18 years or older) present during each shift.
The Trail of Lights is scheduled to be open during the time period November 24 through December 31 from 6:00 pm until 9:30 pm. Each non-profit organization will receive 20% of the gate that is collected on the night in which your organization works. Checks will be distributed at a later date in January.
If your organization volunteers to sign up for the lottery to work the Trail of Lights, you are agreeing to work the night that is randomly drawn. A representative from each organization must be present at the lottery on November 9 at 6:00 p.m. at the Pontotoc Technology Center or your organization forfeits the opportunity to work.
On the night of the lottery, if your organization and another organization wish to trade nights, it must be done on the night of the lottery and the Ada Chamber of Commerce must be notified that evening. Otherwise, all organizations must work
on the night that they draw. If you fail to work the night that is drawn, your organization will forfeit any opportunity to work in the future.
Please note due to the current City of Ada Ordinance, facial coverings must be worn at all times unless social distancing can be maintained within six-feet of another person.
