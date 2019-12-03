Lights shone along the Trail of Lights Thursday in Ada's Wintersmith Park. The attraction is open until Dec. 31. Donations are accepted at the entrance to the park.
spotlight featured popular
Donations are accepted at the entrance
Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
ADA [ndash] Sandra Dee Mathews, 79, of Ada passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Shawnee. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. today at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada, with Pastor Chad Large officiating. A family visitation took place Monday at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home.
STRATFORD [ndash] Services for Loyd Dale "Wolf" Johnson will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at DeArman Funeral Home, Stratford. Graveside services and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Hewitt Cemetery, Wilson. He was born Aug. 17, 1939, in Wilson to Ed and Ozella Poteet Johnson. Dale passed p…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.