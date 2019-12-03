Lights shone along the Trail of Lights Thursday in Ada's Wintersmith Park. The attraction is open until Dec. 31. Donations are accepted at the entrance to the park.

Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Chief Photographer

Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.

