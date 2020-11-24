The annual Trail of Lights at Wintersmith Park opened Monday, starting at dusk. The attraction, which runs every night through Dec. 31, features dozens of lighted figures and thousands of lights throughout the park, affording attendees a perfect socially-distanced way to enjoy the approaching holidays.
Ada Main Street will host two special nights of entertainment, Thursday, Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Monday, Nov. 30, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with music provided by local entertainers, and special guest appearances The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, both characters from The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, and Santa Claus.
"On behalf the Trail of Lights Committee, all the people who work so hard getting the displays ready, and all of the generous donors," Lisa Bratcher with the City of Ada, who sponsors the event, said, "we are so happy to share these beautiful displays and lights with the community and visitors alike."
Many non-profit organizations have been recruited to man the donation booth at the entrance to the Trail of Lights, and in exchange will be allowed to keep 20% of the profits of the donations accepted on the evening that you work.
