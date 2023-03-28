Tragedy strikes in area wreck

Tragedy struck when a Sulphur resident was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon near Sulphur.
Joshua Richardson, a 33-year-old, died after his car collided with a semi truck as the two traveled on U.S. Highway 177.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows Richardson, a Sulphur resident, was alone while driving a 2011 Toyota Camry southbound on the area highway.
Traveling the opposite direction on the same highway was a semi truck and trailer driven by Marion Hopkins, 44, of Wichita Falls, Texas.
Troopers report it's not known what caused the vehicle driven by Richardson to move into the northbound lane, where it struck the approaching truck about a mile north of Sulphur at just after 12:30 p.m. March 27.
According to the OHP, after the impact Richardson's car went off the road to the right and came to rest.
The semi truck also went off the road to the right, caught fire and struck a chain-link fence and some trees.
Richardson was taken by ambulance to Arbuckle Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
Hopkins was taken to the same hospital before being airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was admitted in fair condition with trunk internal and leg injuries.
