Traffic to be re-routed for vaccination clinics

Traffic near the new Chickasaw Nation COVID-19 Emergency Operations Facility, 1300 Cradduck Road, will be re-routed to accommodate upcoming vaccination clinics.
Beginning Wednesday, March 3, the two south bound lanes on Stadium Drive, from Kerr Lab Road to Cougar Plaza, will be designated for vaccine traffic only. North and south traffic will be diverted to the east lanes of Stadium Drive.
East bound traffic on Kerr Lab Road between Cradduck and Stadium Drive will be limited to vaccine traffic only. Traffic cones and barriers will indicate traffic flow.
