Addison McGill smiles shyly, but it’s a big, bright smile, especially when she is with her father, Chris McGill.
Chris McGill is the Byng Fire Chief and a paramedic supervisor for Mercy EMS in Ada. His daughter, Addison, recently joined her father at the department. When she's not putting out fires, she also works at the Byng Town Hall and the city of Ada ballpark.
But, being the chief's daughter didn't earn her a spot on the BFD roster. She had to earn her place, just like everyone else.
“You must be at least 18 years old to be active in any fire department in Oklahoma,” Chris said. “We’d like for you to be physically fit, but a physical fitness test is not required of volunteers in Oklahoma. However, we do administer one.”
Chris may sound a little detached and clinical, but a father's pride in his daughter shines through his eyes.
“There’s a run that you have to make in a certain time,” Addison explained. “And then you drag hoses.”
“There’s two hose drags,” Chris said. “There’s a ladder climb, to make sure you’re not afraid of heights. Then we put an air pack mask on to make sure they’re not claustrophobic and they can tolerate wearing an air pack if they have to.”
Addison has also been through the Byng Fire Department’s self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) class.
“We did a training out here a couple of months ago,” Addison said. “We dragged hoses, wearing our masks and full gear.”
Addison says she likes the idea of giving to others.
“I like the feeling of being part of something bigger than myself,” she said. “You’re not just in it for yourself, but for the whole community. I feel like I’m kind of making a difference, helping people. I like going on medical calls better than fire calls, just because I’ve had more of that training.
“I wasn’t originally supposed to go on fire calls,” she said, lowering her head and grinning wryly, “per Mom’s orders. But I have been on a few, so I would just bring water or tools, that kind of stuff.”
Addison turned 18 last September. Her first call with the department was at the end of October.
Chris has been a paramedic for 31 years, and with the Byng Fire Department for almost 24 years.
“She’s grown up here,” Chris said, gesturing to his daughter.
Chris feels confident sending his daughter into firefighting situations.
“Anyone can be injured in these duties,” he said, “but we train and train.”
“I know we all have each other’s backs,” Addison said. “We look out for each other. It does make you feel safer. I’ve always felt protected around these guys.”
Chris has another daughter, Avery, who is 13. Chris says it’s a very good possibility that she might follow Addison’s path and join the department one day.
“I don’t know that I’ll still be in this position,” he said. “I’m getting pretty close to getting my time in for retirement.”
First responder family service is something of a Byng tradition. In addition to the father-and-daughter McGills, Byng Fire also has a father-and-son, Joe Daniel and Andrew Daniel. Joe’s father, who was also Joe Daniel, was with the department when Chris McGill started, and has since retired.
“We originally decided it would be a good idea for me to join the department because my whole dream is to become a doctor,” Addison said. “We decided the whole experience of going through this, learning these skills, would be helpful, and help determine if that’s what I really want to do.”
In addition to her recent firefighter duties, Addison has been helping keep records at the department during severe weather and storm spotting. “I’ve been doing that since eighth grade or so.”
“Byng Fire Department is here for our citizens,” Chris said. “That’s our whole goal, to serve our citizens.”
