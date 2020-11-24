Tracks laid for train museum

A museum dedicated to nostalgia – the kind that harkens back to the days when trains dominated small town life – will soon be ready for both departures and arrivals in Pauls Valley.
It’s called Jack’s Tracks as the museum for model trains officially opens this weekend at its new home of 105 West Charles.
The idea of longtime local resident Jack Pack, day number one for the museum was Sunday, Nov. 22.
“I have three trains running and all the decorations are up,” Pack says.
“I want to be open and for people to know when we’re open.
“We’ve already had people walk by and look in and we’ll invite them to come in and look around. People have already started bringing kids in and we get the oohs and the ahhs.”
On the front door will be a “train schedule” showing visitors the hours for a museum that has no admission but only asks for donations on the way out.
“There will be a train number and arrival time and then a departure time. The arrival and departure will be the times we’ll actually be open,” he said.
“Hopefully people will come and enjoy it.”
Hours for the train museum are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. most weekdays, 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and closed Saturday.
