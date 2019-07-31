An Ada couple was jailed Friday after an incident at a local tow company yard ended with their arrest.
Records indicate Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Pontotoc County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an auto burglary in progress around 11:46 a.m. Friday at Big Toe Wrecker, 18966 County Road 1542 in Ada.
Upon their arrival at the tow yard, deputies report they were told by an employee that Andrea Yockey was given permission to “get her personal items” out of a vehicle in the yard, but that the employee could not release the vehicle to her because it was registered in someone else’s name. Records indicate the employee told deputies that “Andrea and Justin Yockey (then) began taking speakers and everything else out of the vehicle and (the employee) told them they could not do that.”
Deputies report they found Justin Michael Yockey, 31, and Andrea Kay Yockey, 33, both of Ada, in a pickup in front of the tow yard. Records indicate the Yockeys told deputies and troopers the same story the employee told them. However, while conversing with the Yockeys, deputies report they began to notice an “odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.” Troopers also reported noticing the odor. Deputies report asking Andrea Yockey if there was any marijuana in the pickup, to which she replied “no.” Deputies report troopers asked Justin Yockey, separately, if there was any marijuana in the pickup, to which he replied “there was nothing illegal inside his vehicle but he did not want us searching.” After verifying that neither of the Yockeys had been issued a medical marijuana card, deputies report they searched the Yockeys’ pickup.
Records indicate troopers found “a white crystal like substance in a clear plastic bag” and a loaded 9mm pistol during the search. Troopers also found a spare, loaded magazine for the pistol. Records indicate the items were found inside a bag belonging to Justin Yockey, along with “(an additional) small container with a white crystal like substance, many small clear plastic bags which were empty, a glass pipe with residue and a blue container that had marijuana residue inside.”
Records indicate deputies also found a loaded pistol in a bag belonging to Andrea Yockey.
Both Andrea and Justin Yockey were arrested and taken to the Pontotoc County Justice Center. On the way to the Justice Center, deputies report, Justin Yockey told them “there was no way any of us smelled marijuana because what he had was small and located inside a bag and we were just lying to get to look inside his truck.”
Justin Yockey was charged Monday in Pontotoc County District Court with one felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute and one felony count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Andrea Yockey was charged Monday in Pontotoc County District Court with one misdemeanor count of transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.
