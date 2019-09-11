Tournament to benefit Ada High boys golf team

A golf tournament to benefit the Ada High School boys golf team is set for 10 a.m. Friday at Oak Hills Country Club.
The tournament, which is limited to the first 72 players, will use a four-person scramble format. The entry fee is $100 per four-person team, and players can form their own teams or be paired with other players.
The tournament is the golf team’s main fundraiser for the year, and it provides money to buy golf balls, uniforms and other equipment.
Call Mari at 580-310-4122 to reserve your spot or inquire about hole sponsorships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.