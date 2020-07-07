Tournament to benefit 15-year-old cancer patient

All American Anglers has organized a fishing tournament to benefit the family of a Konawa teen recently diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer.
The tournament, set for July 18 at Konawa Lake, has a $100 entry fee. Fifty percent of which will be donated to the family. Those who wish to enter may do so by visiting www.allamericananglers.com.
“We will be at Konawa city ramp (across from the discharge) to collect entry fees starting at 5 a.m. through 5:45 a.m,” Organizers said on the group’s website. “Teams will be able to leave and sit on their spots after they have paid their entry fees. The first cast is at 6 a.m. Weigh-in is at 1 p.m. There is a three fish limit with a 14-inch minimum. No off-limit areas for this tournament. All American Anglers’ rules and guidelines will be followed for this tournament. Please come out and help support a good family going through a terrible time.”
Diagnosis, and prognosis
After a lengthy struggle to identify an illness she couldn’t seem to get over, 15-year-old Paige Eberle was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer — Fibrolamellar Hepatocellular Carcinoma.
Fibrolamellar HCC is a rare liver cancer that usually occurs in adolescents and young adults who have no history of liver disease. Doctor’s told Paige and her family that the cancer had already progressed to stage 4, and she would need to begin chemotherapy treatments soon.
“She’d been sick for a while and we could never figure out what was wrong,” Amy Eberle, Paige’s mom, said. “We finally ended up in Children’s, in the ER and then spent a week there for testing. They finally figured out what it was.
“It’s stage four so it’s pretty advanced. They said the prognosis for this type of cancer is really poor, but they think she might have a better than average chance of beating it because it’s growing more slowly than it typically does.”
Amy said once the family got over the initial shock of the diagnosis, they found strength in Paige’s reaction to the news.
“Her spirits are really good,” Amy said. “She’s a strong young woman. Super positive and really strong. Physically, it’s really taken a toll on her. That first moment when she heard the diagnosis, that was really hard for her to hear, but she’s been really positive.”
Paige said she turned to her faith in God to find the strength to fight the cancer, and she’s confident He has a plan for her.
“I have a positive attitude about everything,” Paige said Monday by phone. “I believe in God, and I know that whatever happens happens for a reason. He has us on a path, and I believe He’s going to help me through this. I have faith in God, and I have a very supportive family, too. That’s helped a lot.”
Paige will be a sophomore at Konawa High School in the coming school year. She hasn’t allowed the diagnosis to dampen her enthusiasm or her passion for the things she loves.
“She is a fisherwoman. She’s very outdoorsy,” Amy said. “She was on the drill team last year, but this year she said she wants to try out for the cheer team.”
“I love to fish and hunt and ride horses and stuff like that,” Paige said, adding that if she feels up to it, she just might compete in her own tournament.
Paige and her mother both expressed their gratitude for the organizers of the tournement.
“They just took it upon themselves to do this,” Amy said, with Paige adding her sincere thanks for everything the organizers have done.
