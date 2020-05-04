Tornado watch in effect until 10 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado Watch for portions of northwest Arkansas, southeast Kansas, southwest Missouri and eastern Oklahoma until 10 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman has issued a tornado watch for much of eastern Oklahoma, including the Ada area.

The watch is in effect until 10 p.m., and extends from Ada northeastward into southern Missouri. The main threats from this weather system are tornadoes, with a couple intense tornadoes possible. Widespread large hail is expected with scattered very large hail events to 3.5 inches in diameter are likely. Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 m.p.h. are possible as well.

Thunderstorms are expected to rapidly develop this afternoon along and ahead of a cold front surging southward into the watch area. Supercells capable of very large hail and a few tornadoes are possible. A strong tornado or two is also possible through the evening.

