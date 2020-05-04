Mesonet radar

Mesonet radar image

 Mesonet

Update 6:40 p.m. The tornado warning expired at 6:30. The thunderstorm no longer appears to be capable of producing a tornado.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning until 6:30 p.m. for a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado located near Wanette. The storm is moving southeast at 20 m.p.h.

Possible areas impacted are Byars and Rosedale.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southern Pontotoc County and northern Seminole County.

This is a developing story. 

Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Tags

Chief Photographer

Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.

Recommended for you