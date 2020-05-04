Update 6:40 p.m. The tornado warning expired at 6:30. The thunderstorm no longer appears to be capable of producing a tornado.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning until 6:30 p.m. for a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado located near Wanette. The storm is moving southeast at 20 m.p.h.
Possible areas impacted are Byars and Rosedale.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southern Pontotoc County and northern Seminole County.
This is a developing story.
