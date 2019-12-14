On the afternoon of Dec. 7, Oklahoma Heritage Bank’s directors, staff, families and friends gathered at the bank’s construction site at the south end of the North Hills Centre for informal but traditional “topping out” festivities. The beautiful sunny day was an ideal time to showcase the completion of the first phase of construction of OHB’s headquarters building, which will open in March 2020.
To symbolize this milestone, contractor MacHill Construction Co. (Ada) installed a locally sourced pine tree at the uppermost gable of the roof deck of the 5,400-square-foot building, whose framing has just been completed.
The origin of this ceremonial rite of “topping out” a new building originated in 700 A.D., in Scandinavia, as an ancient religious rite and today is prevalent with major construction projects throughout the world. It takes on various meanings of good wishes for future occupants and thanksgiving for safe completion.
“The topping-out tree celebrates our completion of the internal framework for OHB’s new state-of-the-art bank building,” said Board Chairman Darryl Fisher. “It is also a merry Christmas and happy New Year greeting from all of us at OHB to all of our friends and neighbors as well as for the 10,000-plus drivers driving down Lonnie Abbott Boulevard past the bank every 24 hours.”
Chartered in 1978, Oklahoma Heritage Bank has since grown into four full-service banking locations (Roff, Byng, Stratford and Ada). OHB is a conservative bank with strong capital and reserves, operated in a safe, sound and conservative manner and overseen by its board of directors, Bo Cail, Wayne Cobb, Cheryl Cody, Dr. Don Connally, Dr. Darryl Fisher, Eric Fisher, Rick Griffin, David Keith, Johnny Mann, Ron Tidwell and Dustin Riddle, and advisory directors Chance Branscum, Melissa Kelough, Dakota Kinsey and Katricia Pierson. They all have deep roots in our local communities.
The new facility occupying the 1 1/2-acre frontage along Lonnie Abbott, is the product of a four-year strategic planning process by the board and senior management.
“OHB’s new headquarters building incorporates the latest technological advances in banking with a welcoming comfortable interior with easy parking as well as four full drive through lanes and 24/7 ATM service,” said Chief Executive Officer David Keith.
