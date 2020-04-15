To keep Chickasaw students and staff safe, the Toksali SMART summer youth employment program scheduled from April 27-July 31 has been canceled.
This difficult decision was made in response to the coronavirus, or COVID-19, situation. As the coronavirus spreads globally and cases rise in the U.S., the health and safety of Chickasaws, employees and our participants is the highest priority.
Many Chickasaw Nation businesses and offices are closed until further notice. For more information, call (580) 310-9240.
About Toksali SMART
Toksali SMART provides workforce training and experience to Chickasaw youth ages 14 to 21. Creating a SMART work force, the Toksali (to work) SMART (Successful Mindsets with Attitude and Readiness for Tomorrow) program encourages students to develop productive work patterns and behaviors in real-world environments.
Work sites are located both within the Chickasaw Nation and local communities.
