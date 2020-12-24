The Chickasaw Nation Toksali (to work) SMART (Successful Mindsets with Attitude and Readiness for Tomorrow) program is accepting applications through Jan. 31.
Toksali SMART has a positive impact on young people and employers in south-central Oklahoma. First American youth with Chickasaw preference, ages 14 to 21, gain valuable work experience, tutoring, job search training and the opportunity to earn money through this summer program.
The Toksali SMART program begins every year in June. The program lasts four to six weeks.
In addition to the real world experience with peer mentors, students receive job shadowing and workplace etiquette skills. Some of the student participants will receive additional tutoring in math and reading to improve their skill level and better prepare them for future employment.
Applications are available at Chickasaw.net/ToksaliSMART. Applicants must have a valid email address.
For more application information, contact Chickasaw Employment Access Navigation at (580) 276-1849, or visit Chickasaw.net/ToksaliSMART.
