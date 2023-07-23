Five people, including three children, were injured Saturday in a three-vehicle collision in Latta.
The wreck occurred at about 7:45 p.m. on state Highway 1, one mile south of Ada in a construction zone.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Alan Fortner said 36-year-old John Johnson of Ada was driving north on SH 1 in a 2019 Nissan Sentra when he attempted to pass a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse driven north on SH 1 by 61-year-old Janie Curtis of Ada.
Johnson sideswiped the Traverse, then slammed head-on into a 2009 Pontiac Torrent driving south by 29-year-old Cody Hulsey of Ada, according to Fortner.
Johnson was taken by Mercy EMS to Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (CNMC), then later taken by AirEvac Lifeteam to OU Medical Center (OUMC) in Oklahoma City and admitted with trunk internal injuries. He was listed as stable.
A passenger in the Sentra, a 3-year-old girl, was taken by AirEvac Lifeteam to OUMC and admitted in critical condition with trunk internal, trunk external and head injuries.
Hulsey, along with two passengers in the Torrent -- a 10-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl -- were taken by Mercy EMS to CNMC and admitted with trunk internal injuries. All were listed as stable.
Curtis was not injured.
Fortner said the cause of the collision and Johnson's condition at the time of the wreck are under investigation.
He said seat belts were in use in the Torrent and the Traverse, but not in the Sentra.
Pontotoc County sheriff's deputies and Ada firefighters also responded. Names of minors involved in wrecks are withheld in reports.
