Todd Mosby New Horizons Ensemble is a genre-defying American fusion of folk, jazz and North Indian music.

The ensemble is slated to perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Goddard Center for the Visual and Performing Arts in Ardmore.

This super group includes Grammy-nominated performers delivering an exciting evening of acoustic instrumental mixed with James Taylor, Joni Mitchell and Neil Young. With virtuosic flair, this world-class five-member touring ensemble has performed from New York to San Francisco. 

